Kyrgyzstani took the 1st place at Eurasia Endurance Riding Championship. Russian media reported.

Competitions were held in Tver Oblast of Russia. Representatives of the Russian Federation, Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic competed for medals at several distances. Chingiz Imanaliev was the first at a distance of 120 kilometers. His final time was 7 hours 22 minutes 13 seconds.

Endurance riding competitions were held at the World Nomad Games.