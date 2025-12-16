Kyrgyz team takes second place at International Enduro Championship

The Kyrgyz team won silver medals in the team competition at the International Enduro Championship, which took place in Chongqing, People’s Republic of China. Team member Bekzat Ooganov told 24.kg news agency.

The Kyrgyz delegation participated in the competition through an official invitation sent by China to the Federation of Motorsport and Road Safety of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Teams from eight countries participated in the competition, including Australia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, China, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The podium finishers in the team competition were as follows:

1st place — China;

2nd place — Kyrgyzstan;

3rd place — Kazakhstan.

The Kyrgyz team consisted of seven athletes. Based on the results of the competition, the team was awarded a trophy for second place, and each member of the team was also awarded a medal.

«The track in Chongqing was technically challenging and required maximum concentration, but we felt a great responsibility for our country. I want to thank the team for their unity. We are returning home with a worthy result and medals,» team member Bekzat Ooganov said.

The Kyrgyz team’s successful performance on the international stage is further confirmation of the high level of training of athletes and the potential for developing motorsports in the country.