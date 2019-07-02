Preliminary date of Kurman Ait announced

Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan announced a preliminary date of Kurman Ait.

According to it, Kurman Ait will be either on August 10 or August 11.

Exact date will be known after August 6.

Kurman Ait is celebrated on the 70th day after the end of the fast. It completes the Hajj ritual — a pilgrimage to the shrines of Islam in Saudi Arabia.

Kurman Ait is an official holiday and is a day off in Kyrgyzstan.

The Muslim fast ended on June 4.

The first group of pilgrims will leave for Mecca on July 16.