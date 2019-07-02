14:14
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Preliminary date of Kurman Ait announced

Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan announced a preliminary date of Kurman Ait.

According to it, Kurman Ait will be either on August 10 or August 11.

Exact date will be known after August 6.

Kurman Ait is celebrated on the 70th day after the end of the fast. It completes the Hajj ritual — a pilgrimage to the shrines of Islam in Saudi Arabia.

Kurman Ait is an official holiday and is a day off in Kyrgyzstan.

The Muslim fast ended on June 4.

The first group of pilgrims will leave for Mecca on July 16.
link:
views: 53
Print
Related
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for four days during Kurman Ait
Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Kurman Ait on August 21
Spiritual Directorate of Muslims voices preliminary date of Kurman Ait
Kyrgyzstan sets preliminary date of Kurman Ait
Festive namaz gathers thousands of Muslims in center of Bishkek
September 1 declared day off in Kyrgyzstan – Kurman Ait
Ministry of Education yet can’t name date of First Bell in schools
Popular
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days
Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan