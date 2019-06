Taalaibek Tolubaev was appointed a General Director of Electric Stations OJSC by the decision of the Board of Directors. Press service of the company informed 24.kg news agency.

The post was vacant after a sudden death of Askar Eshimbekov in March as a result of illness.

Taalaibek Tolubaev had already headed Electric Stations OJSC from 2014 to 2017.