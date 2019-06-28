Ex-president: Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s legitimacy is a big question

Answering journalists’ questions, the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said he did not recognize the current power of Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«The legitimacy of the president is a big question,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

Journalists reminded that Sooronbai Jeenbekov was his protege. Almazbek Atambayev replied: «The prophet himself said: I am a man, and I can be mistaken. I am not a prophet, I am Atambaev. There were friends around me, Sooronbai Jeenbekov was one of them, the second was Isa Omurkulov. It turns out that I do not know the human nature,» Almazbek Atambayev said.