Three cars collided in Bishkek city, a victim was reported. The Traffic Safety Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

Today, at about 00.10, a driver of BMW car collided with Toyota 4Runner. Avoiding a collision with them, another BMW car crashed into a curb.

«The driver of Toyota 4Runner, driving along Aaly Tokombaev Street, collided with BMW near Senator cafe. Avoiding a collision with them, the third car crashed into a curb. As a result, one person was hospitalized. The cars were placed on impound lot,» the traffic police reported.