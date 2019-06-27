13:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Three cars collided in Bishkek

Three cars collided in Bishkek city, a victim was reported. The Traffic Safety Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

Today, at about 00.10, a driver of BMW car collided with Toyota 4Runner. Avoiding a collision with them, another BMW car crashed into a curb.

«The driver of Toyota 4Runner, driving along Aaly Tokombaev Street, collided with BMW near Senator cafe. Avoiding a collision with them, the third car crashed into a curb. As a result, one person was hospitalized. The cars were placed on impound lot,» the traffic police reported.
link:
views: 12
Print
Related
Diplomat who hit student in Bishkek identified
Car falls into Ak-Buura river, victims reported
Girl killed in hit-and-run accident in Bishkek
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani and Russians injured in traffic accident in Kazakhstan
Two children injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Woman and child killed in hit-and-run in Bishkek
Driver of Mercedes-Benz hits bicyclist in Bishkek
Mortality in traffic accidents on roads of Bishkek decreases by 6.5%
Five people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Popular
From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration