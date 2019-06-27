Farid Niyazov calls the 6th convocation of Parliament the lowest rated

The sixth convocation of the Parliament is the lowest rated in the history of Kyrgyzstan. The former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov told journalists.

According to him, these are consequences of mistakes in the formation of the Parliament in 2015.

«The absence of a real opposition, which could present weighty arguments in its favor at the elections, led to the fact that almost the entire Parliament has become conciliatory. I will not call Ata Meken party an opposition, because there has been no constructivism in it in recent years. In 2015, Respublika, Bir Bol, Ata Meken parties tried to become an opposition. When we showed that many changes have been made in the country in four years — roads, schools were built, the budget was replenished, corruption was fought, they changed their rhetoric and began to say that they were with Almazbek Atambayev and helped him,» Farid Niyazov said.

He stressed that the conciliatory position led to the fact that the country received a weak Parliament in 2015.

«Over the years, we have not raised a single new figure. Even the young people we counted on did not grow. There were practically no disputes in this Parliament. Those processes that are happening in the country, with all the pain, are also useful. I think that Sooronbai Jeenbekov will not succeed in breaking the people and the next elections will be quite competitive and serious,» he added.

It should be noted that more than 30 people were convicted for political reasons during the presidency of Almazbek Atambayev in the country. The Committee on the Protection of Political Prisoners recently submitted a list of those who were persecuted in recent years under Atambayev.

Earlier, a similar list was also drawn up by human rights organizations. They reproached Almazbek Atambayev for clearing the opposition field before the 2015 parliamentary elections and the presidential elections in 2017. Civil activist Adil Turdukulov repeatedly appealed to Almazbek Atambayev with a request to make a strong-willed decision and to acquit all the oppositionists who were convicted for political reasons.