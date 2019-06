Deputies of the Committee on Law, Order, Fight against Crime and Combating Corruption of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan unanimously supported a conclusion of the Prosecutor General about the elements of crimes committed by ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

The Committee decided to submit the opinion of the Prosecutor General to the Parliament.

If Almazbek Atambayev’s immunity is lifted, the Military Prosecutor’s Office will investigate the case.