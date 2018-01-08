Trade Union and management of Full Gold Mining come to agreement

The Trade Union and the management of Full Gold Mining came to an agreement. The procedure for drawing up a collective agreement has begun, the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use reported.

Today, all parties of the conflict met with the head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, Ulanbek Ryskulov. The management of Full Gold Mining LLC explained that in order to rectify the existing difficult financial situation at the enterprise, a new composition of the founders decided to reduce costs. In particular, it is proposed to reduce the payroll of the company’s employees, removing a number of bonuses: for employment years, shift work, food.

However, the head of the Mining and Metallurgical Union Eldar Tadzhibaev did not agree with such proposals. He recalled that the employees of the enterprise had already met the leadership halfway. People agreed to freeze wages level until the company gets profit.

In his turn, Chairman Ulanbek Ryskulov noted that the company’s management should work strictly within the legislation of Kyrgyzstan, and the Labor Code prohibits worsening the working conditions of employees.

First Vice President of Full Gold Mining LLC agreed with the arguments and assured that the company’s work would meet all the requirements of the Kyrgyz legislation.

«A bilateral meeting between the Trade Union and the company’s management took place. Constructive mutual understanding has been reached almost on all issues. The procedure for drafting a collective agreement has already been started,» the Committee said.

Recall, on January 5, at least 370 employees of Full Gold Mining refused to extend employment contracts, where the management introduced new conditions, which reduced wages by an average of 30 percent.