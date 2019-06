The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended a preventive measure to the former Deputy Prosecutor of Naryn region Mairambek Akmataliev as well as former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov.

Recall, Mairambek Akmataliev and Shamil Atakhanov are defendants in a criminal case on the release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

The day before, the court extended their preventive measure not involving arrest until the end of the investigation.