Bishkekteploset OJSC carries out repair work on Togolok Moldo Street of the capital from June 19 till June 27. Press service of the company reports.

Heating network on Togolok Moldo Street (between Toktogul and Manaschi Sagynbai) was damaged during hydraulic testing within preparation for winter period.

Works will be carried out without closure of the street for traffic.