Emergency recovery work on Toktogul Street to be completed on October 20

Emergency restoration of the heating network is underway on Toktogul Street in Bishkek. Press service of Bishkekteploset OJSC informed 24.kg news agency.

On October 12, when examining the heating network, specialists revealed damage between Logvinenko and Togolok Moldo Streets.

To eliminate the leak, they began to repair the heating network with partial blocking of the roadway on October 13. Completion of the work with full opening of Toktogul Street is scheduled for October 20.

Bishkekteploset OJSC apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.