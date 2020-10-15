12:41
USD 79.68
EUR 93.53
RUB 1.03
English

Emergency recovery work on Toktogul Street to be completed on October 20

Emergency restoration of the heating network is underway on Toktogul Street in Bishkek. Press service of Bishkekteploset OJSC informed 24.kg news agency.

On October 12, when examining the heating network, specialists revealed damage between Logvinenko and Togolok Moldo Streets.

To eliminate the leak, they began to repair the heating network with partial blocking of the roadway on October 13. Completion of the work with full opening of Toktogul Street is scheduled for October 20.

Bishkekteploset OJSC apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.
link: https://24.kg/english/169387/
views: 99
Print
Related
Traffic movement on section of Toktogul Street in Bishkek to be restricted
Bishkekteploset carries out repair work on Togolok Moldo Street
Popular
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country
15 October, Thursday
12:09
196 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 196 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzst...
12:05
Leader of Ordo party becomes head of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
12:01
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 81 soms in Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Asia store burns down in center of Bishkek
11:44
Emergency recovery work on Toktogul Street to be completed on October 20