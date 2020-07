Traffic movement will be temporary restricted on a section of Toktogul Street in Bishkek. Press service of Bishkekteploset OJSC reported.

Thermal chambers will be repaired from July 27 to August 30 on the section between Orozbekov and Panfilov Streets.

«Movement of traffic will be limited on two lanes,» the organization noted.

Bishkekteploset OJSC apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and asks vehicle drivers to choose alternative routes.