14:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Aziz Batukaev’s release. Involvement of Almazbek Atambayev being checked

Law enforcement agencies check Almazbek Atambayev’s involvement in the release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. It was announced at a meeting of the special parliamentary commission on lifting immunity of the ex-president of the country.

The fact voiced by the deputy commission was registered and is being checked.

According to the statement of the special commission, the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was illegally released with the participation of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov testified that he was released following the personal instructions of Almazbek Atambayev.

The special deputy commission has been set up in the Parliament to deprive the former head of state of his immunity. It has to make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

At least 80 votes of deputies are needed to deprive the ex-president of his immunity and the status of former president.
link:
views: 74
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev takes $ 500,000 from Nariman Tyuleev for election campaign
Lifting Atambayev’s immunity. Deputies invite ex-president
Bishkek HPP modernization. SCNS reveals involvement of Atambayev in corruption
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Facts of consolidation of power presented
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. What is the ex-president accused of?
Azimbek Beknazarov: Deputies themselves granted immunity to Almazbek Atambayev
Independent commission should deal with lifting of Atambayev’s immunity
Beknazarov tells why deputies cannot deprive Atambayev of immunity
Tursunbek Akun demands from Almazbek Atambayev 100,000 soms for libel
Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
Popular
Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan
President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India
Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019 Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019