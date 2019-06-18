Aziz Batukaev’s release. Involvement of Almazbek Atambayev being checked

Law enforcement agencies check Almazbek Atambayev’s involvement in the release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. It was announced at a meeting of the special parliamentary commission on lifting immunity of the ex-president of the country.

The fact voiced by the deputy commission was registered and is being checked.

According to the statement of the special commission, the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was illegally released with the participation of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov testified that he was released following the personal instructions of Almazbek Atambayev.

The special deputy commission has been set up in the Parliament to deprive the former head of state of his immunity. It has to make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

At least 80 votes of deputies are needed to deprive the ex-president of his immunity and the status of former president.