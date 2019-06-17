New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6

New agreement between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan will be signed on July 6 in Bishkek. The European External Action Service reported.

According to its representatives, negotiations over the new agreement on extended partnership and cooperation have been underway for the past 18 months. The last controversial issues were resolved at the last meeting on June 8.

The agreement will be signed during a visit of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to Bishkek on July 6-7.

As the European External Action Service reported, the new agreement will replace the 1999 document on partnership and cooperation. The new agreement implies expansion of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union. The emphasis is placed on cooperation in politics, economy and investments, promotion of trade and economic cooperation for sustainable development of the republic.