Kyrgyzstanis win 6 gold medals at International Wrestling Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament dedicated to the memory of Kaba uulu Kozhomkul. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held in Bishkek with participation of 179 athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. The wrestlers competed in ten weight categories.

Kyrgyz wrestlers won six gold, two silver and five bronze medals. Almaz Smanbekov (57 kg), Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov (61 kg), Nurgazy Abdurazakov (65 kg), Arsalan Budazhapov (74 kg), Sayakbai Usupov (79 kg) and Aligadzhi Gamidgadzhiev (86 kg) became champions.