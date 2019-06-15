10:24
Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019

Commercial banks granted 9,306 preferential loans for 4,294.7 billion soms within the framework of Financing of Agriculture — 7 project. The Ministry of Finance reported.

At least 2,052 loans for 956.1 million soms were granted for crop production, 6,555 loans for 2,532.4 million soms — for livestock breeding, 223 loans for 806.2 million soms — for processing and services.

«Within the framework of the project in 2019, financial means of commercial banks and financial institutions will be provided at a preferential interest rate of 6, 8 and 10 percent per annum,» the message says.
