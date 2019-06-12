Kyrgyzstan defeats India at International Football Tournament

Youth team of Kyrgyzstan won the first victory at Valentin Granatkin Memorial International Football Tournament.

Competitions are held in St. Petersburg (Russia). Earlier, the national team of Kyrgyzstan unsuccessfully performed at the group stage and started the playoffs for 9-12 places the day before. Its first opponent was the Indian team. The main time of the match ended with the score 1: 1. The Indians took the lead at the 74th minute, but Emir Shigaibaev regained balance at the 88th minute. In a penalty shootout, Kyrgyzstanis took the lead — 3: 1. The goalkeeper Artem Pryadkin played confidently, fending off three blows of the Indian team.

The next opponent of Kyrgyzstan’s team will be determined after the match between Tajikistan and Armenia.