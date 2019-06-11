Edil Baisalov appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UK

Edil Baisalov has been appointed an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the corresponding decree.

Earlier, representatives of the Foreign Ministry stressed that his nomination was a recommendation of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

By another decree, Gulnara Iskakova was relieved of her post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UK. She has worked in London since 2015.