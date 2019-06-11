16:04
Head of Alamedin district appointed

Mars Sakkaraev was appointed the head of the state administration — head of Alamedin district of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The decree was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, relieving him of his previous position.

Altynbek Namazaliev, the former head of Alamedin district, was appointed the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region.

Mars Sakkaraev has served as a Director of Unaa state enterprise at the State Registration Service since February 5, 2019.
