Management of State Mortgage Company replaced

Management of the State Mortgage Company was replaced. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the State Mortgage Company was held the day before. Actions of Baktybek Shamkeev were early terminated due to his appointment to another position.

Elmira Abzhaparova was elected a new Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the State Mortgage Company.

Earlier, the Government criticized Baktybek Shamkeev, saying that the SMC did not achieve its goal under his leadership. Nevertheless, after leaving the company, he became the head of Aiyl Bank.