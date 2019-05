Eighth-grade student died of a stab wound in Osh Regional Hospital. The Internal Affairs Department of Osh city reported.

The 15-year-old Samat Akmatov was stabbed with a knife by his age-mate.

«The suspect was detained. According to him, he is studying at a madrasah. According to preliminary data, a skirmish occurred between the dead and the suspect near a school. During the quarrel, one stabbed the other with a sharp object. An investigation is underway,» the police reported.