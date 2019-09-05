Former students brutally beat teacher in Suzak district

Former students brutally beat their teacher in Leninskoye village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Representative of the victim Abdunazar Mamatislamov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Yuri Gubaidullin was beaten after a dispute over irrigation water.

«On the night of August 25, a neighbor of Yuri Gubaidullin watered his garden, when the latter came to the beginning of the stream and saw that the water was sent in the opposite direction. When he began to resent, the neighbor came with his uncle, a skirmish broke out. At this time, one of the villagers hit him with a hoe. The victim appealed to the human rights organization Kylym Shamy. He has a triple jaw fracture. The 67-year-old man has been operated. A criminal case was opened, but the suspects were not detained. Investigator stated that he could not conduct face-to-face interrogation because of the condition of the victim,» said Abdunazar Mamatislamov.

The human rights activist added that the pensioner lost consciousness after the blow, but the men continued to beat him.

«When Yuri Gubaidullin got home, he was beaten again. The victim asks the president to take the case under his control. He is afraid that influential offenders will influence the investigation and criminal proceedings will be stopped,» the lawyer said.