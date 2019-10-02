Suspects of attack on SCNS employees detained

Three men were detained on the fact of hooliganism at Chaldovar checkpoint in Panfilov district. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on the fact of the scuffle between the employees of the State Committee for National Security and local residents.

«Three residents of Chaldovar village were detained: 29-year-old B.A., 26-year-old T.B. and 23-year-old A.Ch. Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months for them. A number of investigative and operational measures are being taken to identify other persons involved in this crime. Forensic medical examinations have been commissioned. Pre-trial proceedings continue,» the police department said.

Recall, local residents beat SCNS officers at Chaldovar — Avtododrozhny checkpoint during active search measures on September 28. In order to stop the brawl, border guards fired into the air.