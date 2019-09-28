13:16
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region

An incident with shooting occurred at Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The conflict occurred today at approximately 03.00 a.m.

«Border guards fired into the air. According to preliminary data, representatives of the State Committee for National Security tried to detain an employee of the checkpoint. At that moment, local residents attacked them,» the law enforcement agencies said.

The Main Internal Affairs department of Chui region confirmed the fact of the incident.

«According to preliminary data, the SCNS officers carried out operational activities. At this moment, a conflict occurred between them and civilians. The fact was registered,» the police department noted.
