SDPK plans to participate in parliamentary elections 2020

SDPK intends to participate in the parliamentary elections in 2020. Chairman of the party Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov told today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the proceedings with Almazbek Atambayev will not be a barrier to participation in parliamentary elections.

«To take part in the elections, we need to bring the party in order. SDPK faction divided into three parts. We need to return the faith and trust of the people,» Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov said.

Almazbek Atambayev has not yet returned the stamp and charter of the party to Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov. «We can make a loss, get them anew. Maybe, he himself will give the stamp and the charter,» the Chairman of SDPK said.