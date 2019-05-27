Kyrgyzstanis sign petition for dismissal of Education Minister

Kyrgyzstanis demand resignation of the Education Minister Gulmira Kudaiberdieva. A petition has been created on change.org.

«I demand resignation of the minister, because she does not cope with her duties! Sorry, but this is so, there is no sense, only damage to the system,» users who signed the petition say.

Work of the Ministry of Education and Science and its head Gulmira Kudaiberdieva is very much criticized: this is the issue of low-quality textbooks, error made at a forum of rectors, and awarding of the title «Outstanding Worker of Education» to the parliamentary deputy Tazabek Ikramov, whose teaching experience in physical education is two years and etc.

The minister was reprimanded by the Prime Minister for the low-quality textbooks at a government meeting on February 15.