One of the greenest streets in Jalal-Abad destroyed

Extension of the road on Pushkin Street in Jalal-Abad city is ongoing, builders covered the sidewalks with rubbish. Reader told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it was the most beautiful street with old trees, a green tunnel on both sides of the sidewalks.

«There is not a single tree now: heat, dust ... Everything was destroyed, and the sidewalks are covered with construction debris for a month. It is impossible to walk; there is a heavy traffic on the road; there are several pre-school institutions, secondary schools, a regional hospital, and higher educational institutions on the street. People are forced to walk on the roadway. Local authorities do not respond to our requests to restore order,» he said.
