11:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

1,700 jobs created in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019

About 1,700 new jobs were created at enterprises, organizations and institutions of Kyrgyzstan in January-March 2019. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the committee, 517 jobs were created by small businesses. The largest number of new jobs (19 percent) was created in the field of education, about 17 percent — in trade, financial intermediation and insurance.

«As for the regions, Bishkek and Osh cities, Batken and Talas regions are leading in sphere of creation of jobs,» the National Statistical Committee stressed.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
Poor quality of jobs - reason for outflow of people from Kyrgyzstan
More than 10 enterprises launched in Leninsky district of Bishkek in 2016
Popular
Detection of drug resistant tuberculosis increases in Kyrgyzstan Detection of drug resistant tuberculosis increases in Kyrgyzstan
Propagandist of terrorism from Kazakhstan hiding in Bishkek arrested Propagandist of terrorism from Kazakhstan hiding in Bishkek arrested
Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours
EBRD ready to increase financing of projects in Kyrgyzstan to €100 million EBRD ready to increase financing of projects in Kyrgyzstan to €100 million