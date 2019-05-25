1,700 jobs created in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019

About 1,700 new jobs were created at enterprises, organizations and institutions of Kyrgyzstan in January-March 2019. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the committee, 517 jobs were created by small businesses. The largest number of new jobs (19 percent) was created in the field of education, about 17 percent — in trade, financial intermediation and insurance.

«As for the regions, Bishkek and Osh cities, Batken and Talas regions are leading in sphere of creation of jobs,» the National Statistical Committee stressed.