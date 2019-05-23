09:37
Illegal release of Batukaev: Ex-Health Minister placed under house arrest

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek placed one of the defendants in the criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev — former Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Saginbaeva — under house arrest. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the former official was changed the preventive measure to house arrest at the request of her lawyer.

Recall, Dinara Saginbaeva was charged with falsification of documents and complicity in corruption.

The criminal case on the illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. Doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed him with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it. The police also detained the ex-Adviser to the Head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev. The former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov is also awaiting a sanction in a temporary detention facility. The court will consider petition of investigators on his arrest today.
