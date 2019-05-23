CSTO is ready to cooperate with NATO

Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of CSTO member countries ended in Bishkek the day before.

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov told that attention was paid to the main directions and priorities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and prevention of crisis situations. CSTO Council of the Foreign Ministers also decided to nominate the State Secretary of Belarus Svyatoslav Zasya for the position of the CSTO Secretary General from January 1, 2020.

The parties signed a package of ten documents, in particular, a draft open appeal to the Foreign Ministers of NATO member countries on strengthening mutual confidence and developing cooperation to ensure international security and stability was adopted.