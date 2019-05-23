09:36
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

CSTO is ready to cooperate with NATO

Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of CSTO member countries ended in Bishkek the day before.

Related news
Summit of CSTO Foreign Ministers begins in Bishkek
The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov told that attention was paid to the main directions and priorities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and prevention of crisis situations. CSTO Council of the Foreign Ministers also decided to nominate the State Secretary of Belarus Svyatoslav Zasya for the position of the CSTO Secretary General from January 1, 2020.

The parties signed a package of ten documents, in particular, a draft open appeal to the Foreign Ministers of NATO member countries on strengthening mutual confidence and developing cooperation to ensure international security and stability was adopted.
link:
views: 56
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Each meeting with friends from Russia improves our relation
Kyrgyzstan to host military exercises of CSTO Collective Forces
Kyrgyzstan stands for political dialogue in resolving situation in Afghanistan
CSTO member countries to create unified register of terrorist organizations
CSTO Deputy Secretary General tells about threats coming from Afghanistan
Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow
CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan
CSTO Defense Ministers discuss situation on Tajikistan - Afghanistan border
CSTO Deputy Secretary General tells about meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek hosts meeting of CSTO Council of Ministers of Defense
Popular
Japanese Shimohira Itsuo found his favorite three W in Kyrgyzstan Japanese Shimohira Itsuo found his favorite three W in Kyrgyzstan
Detection of drug resistant tuberculosis increases in Kyrgyzstan Detection of drug resistant tuberculosis increases in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to build shelters for human trafficking victims Kyrgyzstan plans to build shelters for human trafficking victims
Kyrgyzstan to host military exercises of CSTO Collective Forces Kyrgyzstan to host military exercises of CSTO Collective Forces