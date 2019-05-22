Kazakhstan issues gold coin weighing 1 kg in honor of EEU

The National Bank of Kazakhstan issued collectible coins «Eurasian Economic Union. 5 years» made from gold with a face value of 50,500 tenge and from silver with a face value of 500 tenge. Tengrinews.kz reported.
The central part of the reverse of the coins has the official emblem of the Eurasian Economic Union and the number «2019», indicating the year of minting. A composition of ribbon ornaments and state flags of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union are around the emblem.
Coins are made:
— from 999 gold with a face value of 50,000 tenge, their weight is 1 kilogram, diameter — 100 millimeters, circulation — 20 pieces;
— from 999 gold with face value of 500 tenge, mass — 31.1 grams, diameter — 32 millimeters, circulation — 500 pieces;
— from 925 silver with face value of 500 tenge, mass — 31.1 grams, diameter — 38.61 millimeters, and circulation — 1,500 pieces.