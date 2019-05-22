Kazakhstan issues gold coin weighing 1 kg in honor of EEU

The National Bank of Kazakhstan issued collectible coins «Eurasian Economic Union. 5 years» made from gold with a face value of 50,500 tenge and from silver with a face value of 500 tenge. Tengrinews.kz reported.

The coins are dedicated to the 5anniversary of the creation of the Eurasian Economic Union. Coat of arms of Kazakhstan is depicted on their obverse in the center. There are the corresponding nominal values, inscriptions QAZAQSTAN RESPÝBLIKASY and REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN, inscriptions indicating the metal from which the coins are made, their rate and weight along the circumference.

The central part of the reverse of the coins has the official emblem of the Eurasian Economic Union and the number «2019», indicating the year of minting. A composition of ribbon ornaments and state flags of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union are around the emblem.

Coins are made:

— from 999 gold with a face value of 50,000 tenge, their weight is 1 kilogram, diameter — 100 millimeters, circulation — 20 pieces;

— from 999 gold with face value of 500 tenge, mass — 31.1 grams, diameter — 32 millimeters, circulation — 500 pieces;

— from 925 silver with face value of 500 tenge, mass — 31.1 grams, diameter — 38.61 millimeters, and circulation — 1,500 pieces.