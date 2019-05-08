1000th Anniversary of Manas Epic coin sold for 80,000 soms at auction

Gold collectible coin «The 1000th Anniversary of Manas Epic» was sold at an auction for 80,000 soms. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

The day before, the bank held an auction for the sale of rare collectible coins. At least 40 collectible coins, two of them are gold and 38 — silver, were put up for sale.

The auction step was 100 soms. 17 members were registered. The total starting price of the lots was 236,000 soms. Following the auction, the coins were sold for 324,100 soms.

«The highest price was offered for the gold coin «The 1000th Anniversary of Manas Epic» — 80,000 soms with a starting price of 23,000 soms. As for the silver coins, the most expensive was «Edelweiss» coin from the series «International Year of the Mountains.» It was sold for 14,700 soms with a starting price of 5,000 soms,» the message says.

On August 11, 1995, the National Bank issued gold and silver collectible coins to commemorate the 1000th anniversary of the epic Manas. «Manas-1000» are the first coins in the history of the independent Kyrgyz Republic.