Sport Shooting Center opens in Bishkek

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev took part in the opening ceremony of a Sport Shooting Center and a public garden in Bishkek. The Information Support Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The center fully complies with all international Olympic standards. The shooting range is equipped with SIUS targets licensed by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

The head of government stressed that the opening of such sports facilities would contribute to the development of domestic sports; future sports masters and champions should be trained on such sports grounds.

He recalled the glorious past of shooting sport of the Kyrgyz Republic, associated primarily with the Olympic Champion Alexander Melentyev, and thanked the patrons who supported the efforts of the Federation of Shooting Sport to open the center.

The Prime Minister took part in the opening of a new public garden, laid out in the southern part of the capital and examined its territory.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed that the Government paid special attention to landscaping of the capital, implementing a set of measures to build new public gardens and improve public spaces.