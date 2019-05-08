16:24
Three slaughterhouses in Kyrgyzstan obtain halal standard certificates

Three slaughterhouses in Kyrgyzstan operate according to halal standards. It was stated in the Parliament.

Deputies discuss amendments to the law regulating identification of animals. Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture noted that only three slaughterhouses were officially recognized as halal, that is, animals were slaughtered there according to technology approved by the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputies added that slaughterhouses with unsanitary conditions continued to operate in the republic.

As an example, they mentioned an object in suburbs of Bishkek, installed on a bypass road, where up to 500 heads of livestock are slaughtered per day.

At least 97 slaughterhouses officially operate in the Kyrgyz Republic, and only seven of them meet international requirements.
