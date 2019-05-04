About 4,700 tax violations registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

More than 4,700 taxpayers’ violations have been registered in the Single Register of Offences for 4 months of 2019. The State Tax Service reported.

The tax authorities of the republic registered violations for 10.8 million soms. At least 703 protocols for 4.6 million soms were drawn up for tax evasion and accounting distortion, for failure to submit a single tax return and tax evasion — 2,410 protocols for 3.8 million soms, for cash payments without use of cash registers — 1,156 protocols for 1.7 million soms.

At least 150 protocols for 246,000 soms were drawn up for non-submission of documents and payments related to social insurance on time, for economic activities without registration with social insurance agencies — 185 protocols for 185,000 soms.

Other 77 protocols for 169,000 soms were drawn up for not ensuring safety of documents, 81 protocols for 109,000 soms — for using a faulty cash register.