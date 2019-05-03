15:39
Supporters of Ata Meken outraged by Supreme Court’s decision

Supporters of Ata Meken party are outraged by the decision of the Supreme Court that the case of Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Emergency Situations Ministry Duishenkul Chotonov will not be reviewed. However, the leader of the parliamentary faction of the Socialists, Almambet Shykmamatov, said to 24.kg news agency that they would hold no rallies.

Lawyers of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov explained that the convictions of all courts remained unchanged. The sentence was also not commuted. Only the confiscation of property clause has been reviewed. The land plot, allocated to Omurbek Tekebayev in 1990, and the old Volga car will not be confiscated.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.

In November, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow arrested the former deputy of the State Duma, the main witness in Tekebayev — Chotonov case, a businessman Leonid Maevsky. He was accused of extorting $ 37.5 million for non-proliferation of defamatory information. Leonid Maevsky faces up to 15 years in prison.
