Two Kyrgyzstanis win bronze medals at Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship

Two Kyrgyzstanis won bronze medals at the Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship on April 27. United World Wrestling website says.

In the weight category of 55 kg, Asan Sulaimanov defeated Manzhita Manzhita (India), then lost to Ilkhom Bakhromov (Uzbekistan) and defeated Reza Khedri (Iran).

In the weight of 130 kg, Murat Ramonov lost to Amir Gazemimonjezi (Iran) in the 1/4 finals, and defeated Minsek Kim (South Korea) in the bout for the third place.

The Asian Championship is taking place in Xi’an (China).
