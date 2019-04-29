11:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani Uzur Dzhuzupbekov becomes Asian Wrestling Champion

Kyrgyzstani Uzur Dzhuzupbekov became the champion of Asia in Greco-Roman wrestling.

On the final day of the championship, Uzur Dzhuzupbekov competed in the weight of 97 kg and won all his bouts. He defeated Alimkhan Syzdykov (Kazakhstan), Mahdi Aliyarifizabadi (Iran) and Dzhahongir Turdiev (Uzbekistan).

Ruslan Tsarev took the third place in the weight of 72 kg. At the start, he defeated Habibjon Zuhurov (Tajikistan), then lost to Khujun Zhang (China) and defeated Yegesh Yegesh (India).

The championship took place in Xi’an (China). As a result, the team of Kyrgyzstan won two gold, a silver and five bronze medals. Greco-Roman wrestlers won one gold and three bronze medals, Free Style wrestlers won a silver and a bronze medals, women won a gold and a bronze medals.
link:
views: 79
Print
Related
Two Kyrgyzstanis win bronze medals at Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova becomes three-time Asian champion in wrestling
Meerim Zhumanazarova wins bronze medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstani Aligadzhi Gamidgadzhiev wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship
Wrestler Oybek Nasirov wins bronze medal at Asian Championship
Kyrgyzstani Atai Izabekov takes 3rd place at Asian Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 6 medals at International Wrestling Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 9 gold medals at International Wrestling Tournament
Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan wins International Tournament in Russia
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at Wrestling Grand Prix de France
Popular
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays