Kyrgyzstani Uzur Dzhuzupbekov becomes Asian Wrestling Champion

Kyrgyzstani Uzur Dzhuzupbekov became the champion of Asia in Greco-Roman wrestling.

On the final day of the championship, Uzur Dzhuzupbekov competed in the weight of 97 kg and won all his bouts. He defeated Alimkhan Syzdykov (Kazakhstan), Mahdi Aliyarifizabadi (Iran) and Dzhahongir Turdiev (Uzbekistan).

Ruslan Tsarev took the third place in the weight of 72 kg. At the start, he defeated Habibjon Zuhurov (Tajikistan), then lost to Khujun Zhang (China) and defeated Yegesh Yegesh (India).

The championship took place in Xi’an (China). As a result, the team of Kyrgyzstan won two gold, a silver and five bronze medals. Greco-Roman wrestlers won one gold and three bronze medals, Free Style wrestlers won a silver and a bronze medals, women won a gold and a bronze medals.