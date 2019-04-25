12:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

ADB predicts acceleration of economic growth in Kyrgyzstan

Predicted recovery in GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2019 and a growth in 2020 are associated with some improvements in the economy, especially in gold production. Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank in the Kyrgyz Republic Gulkair Tentieva told today.

According to her, for 2019, ADB predicts GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at 4 percent, and in 2020 — at 4.4 percent. She noted that the main achievement of 2018 was a positive, but slower economic growth of 3.5 percent. It reflected lower growth in the mining and manufacturing industries.

It is expected that inflation will increase to 3 percent in 2019 and to 3.5 percent — in 2020.

«Reduction of the risks of flooding and related natural disasters has become urgent due to climate change. All of this will occur, despite the adverse effects of a slowdown in the region, especially in Kazakhstan and Russia — the two main regional partners of Kyrgyzstan,» Gulkair Tentieva stressed.
link:
views: 58
Print
Related
Increase in economic activity expected in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
ADB forecasts 4 percent GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
IMF forecasts 3.8 percent economic growth in Kyrgyzstan for 2019
Prime Minister expects Kyrgyzstan’s economy to grow by 4 percent in 2019
November results. Growth of Kyrgyzstan's economy continues
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia
September results. Kyrgyzstan's economy begins to grow
August results. Economic slowdown continues in Kyrgyzstan
Minister of Economy tells about economic growth of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work
Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek