ADB predicts acceleration of economic growth in Kyrgyzstan

Predicted recovery in GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2019 and a growth in 2020 are associated with some improvements in the economy, especially in gold production. Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank in the Kyrgyz Republic Gulkair Tentieva told today.

According to her, for 2019, ADB predicts GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at 4 percent, and in 2020 — at 4.4 percent. She noted that the main achievement of 2018 was a positive, but slower economic growth of 3.5 percent. It reflected lower growth in the mining and manufacturing industries.

It is expected that inflation will increase to 3 percent in 2019 and to 3.5 percent — in 2020.

«Reduction of the risks of flooding and related natural disasters has become urgent due to climate change. All of this will occur, despite the adverse effects of a slowdown in the region, especially in Kazakhstan and Russia — the two main regional partners of Kyrgyzstan,» Gulkair Tentieva stressed.