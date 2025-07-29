Cabinet approves economic development forecast for Kyrgyzstan for 2026–2030

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution approving the country’s key macroeconomic indicators and the forecast for social and economic development for 2026–2030 period.

According to the document, the Ministry of Finance will use these indicators when drafting the national budget and shaping tax policy over the next five years.

All government bodies—including the City Halls of Bishkek and Osh, the National Bank, and the Investment Promotion Agency—are required to monitor the implementation of the plan on a monthly basis and report their results to the Ministry of Economy.

The Ministry of Economy will publish quarterly reports and regularly update the economic forecast on its official website.

The previously approved forecast for 2025–2029 has been declared void.

The new resolution will come into force seven days after its official publication.