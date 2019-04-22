15:16
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Citizen of Congo attempts to enter Kyrgyzstan with fake visa

A citizen of Congo attempted to enter Kyrgyzstan with a fake visa. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The 28-year-old citizen of Congo who arrived in Kyrgyzstan by Moscow-Bishkek flight was reportedly detected at Manas-Airport checkpoint. He tried to illegally cross the border with a fake printout of e-visa of the Kyrgyz Republic.

After clarifying the circumstances of the entry of the foreigner into the Kyrgyz Republic with the fake visa, it was decided to deport him.

Recall, a similar fact was registered in February, when two citizens of Nigeria also tried to illegally cross the border of the Kyrgyz Republic with fake visas.
link:
views: 113
Print
Related
Nigeria's citizens come to Kyrgyzstan with fake visas
Popular
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms