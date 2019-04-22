Citizen of Congo attempts to enter Kyrgyzstan with fake visa

A citizen of Congo attempted to enter Kyrgyzstan with a fake visa. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The 28-year-old citizen of Congo who arrived in Kyrgyzstan by Moscow-Bishkek flight was reportedly detected at Manas-Airport checkpoint. He tried to illegally cross the border with a fake printout of e-visa of the Kyrgyz Republic.

After clarifying the circumstances of the entry of the foreigner into the Kyrgyz Republic with the fake visa, it was decided to deport him.

Recall, a similar fact was registered in February, when two citizens of Nigeria also tried to illegally cross the border of the Kyrgyz Republic with fake visas.