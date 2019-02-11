Nigeria's citizens come to Kyrgyzstan with fake visas

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan suppressed an attempt of illegal crossing of the state border of Kyrgyzstan by foreigners. Press center of the committee reported.

On February 6, citizens of Nigeria Ikene Anayo and Karim Ahmed Olamilekan, who arrived by an international flight, were detained at the checkpoint of Manas Airport when passing border control. They tried to illegally cross the state border using fake printouts of electronic visas of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The unified system of registration of external migration revealed a discrepancy of the electronic visas. After clarification of all circumstances, the foreigners were deported from the country.