Freedom House: Kyrgyzstan is partly free country

The International watchdog organization Freedom House published its annual report Freedom in the World 2019, in which Kyrgyzstan was classified as «partly free country» for the seventh year in a row.

The republic scored 38 points out of 100. The level of freedom is estimated at 4.5 points out of 7, political rights — 5 points, civil liberties — 4 points.

In general, 59 states were recognized partly free.

In addition to Kyrgyzstan, the category includes Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Indonesia, Mali, Niger and others.

At least 50 countries were ranked as not free, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and China.

Three Central Asian republics at once found themselves in the list of 13 «worst of the worst» with the worst aggregate scores for political rights and civil liberties: Turkmenistan (2 points), Tajikistan and Uzbekistan (9 points each).

Syria took the last place in this list with 0 points. Eritrea, South Sudan, North Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and the Central African Republic were also included in the list.

According to estimates of the organization, 39 percent of 7.6 billion people on the planet live in free countries, 24 percent — in partly free, and other 37 percent — in not free states.