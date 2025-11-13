Kyrgyzstan - only country in Central Asia with partly free internet

The international human rights organization Freedom House released its latest report Freedom on the Net 2025.

According to the findings, the level of internet freedom worldwide has declined for the 15th consecutive year, and Central Asian countries still remain in the «partly free» and «not free» categories in the ranking.

Kyrgyzstan, with a score of 47 out of 100, is the only country in the region classified as having a «partly free» internet.

However, in another study — Freedom in the World 2025 — the country received only 26 out of 100 points, ranking it among «not free» nations in terms of political rights and civil liberties. Thus, internet freedom in Kyrgyzstan is rated significantly higher than the overall state of its democratic institutions.

The report notes that Kyrgyzstan continues to have problems with access to a free online environment. Experts point to periodic blocking of websites and social media, pressure on independent media and digital platforms, increased government control, and risks of criminal prosecution for journalists and activists. It also emphasizes that following recent constitutional changes, political power has become increasingly concentrated in the hands of the executive branch, negatively affecting the level of democracy.

Kazakhstan scored 37 points, remaining in the not free category, while Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan were also rated as countries with limited access to a free internet.

Freedom House highlights that access to information and user protection are key factors for democratic development. The organization recommends that Kyrgyzstan reduce internet blocking practices, ensure judicial independence in freedom of speech cases, review internet legislation, and support independent media.

The Freedom House report assesses internet freedom in 70 countries and is considered one of the key global indicators of digital rights.