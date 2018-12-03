Moscow simplifies resettlement procedure for compatriots

The Kremlin is changing its migration policy. On October 31, 2018, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the new Concept of the State Migration Policy of the Russian Federation for 2019-2025. The document pays special attention to the problem of repatriation of compatriots.

Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kyrgyzstan told about the innovations to 24.kg news agency.

The purpose of the changes is to improve the social, economic, spatial and demographic development of Russia, improve the quality of life of citizens, protect the labor market, ensure the security of the country, protect and preserve the Russian language, culture and historical heritage, and support interethnic and interreligious peace and harmony in society.

One of the reasons for development of a new concept is the unfavorable development of social and demographic processes in Russia.

At the same time, the document states that the main source of replenishment of the country’s population is natural reproduction.

The migration policy of Russia is determined as an auxiliary tool for solving demographic and related economic problems.

A priority direction in the migration policy will be creation of favorable social and economic conditions, as well as simple rules for resettlement of compatriots and other Russian-speaking citizens who can quickly, easily, harmoniously integrate into Russian society.

The emphasis from temporary labor migrants is shifting towards attracting and arranging compatriots for a permanent residence.

At the same time, the document clearly divides the measures taken by the Russian state and their priority in relation to two different categories of foreign citizens who come to Russia.

One category is compatriots and other Russian-speaking citizens who intend to live in Russia and are able to quickly, easily and harmoniously integrate into Russian society.

The concept prescribes creation for this group of people the most favorable regime for resettlement in Russia and obtaining citizenship.

Another category is citizens who do not connect the future with Russia, do not wish or are not ready to integrate, however, they see it as a convenient place for work, entrepreneurship, education and the realization of their other legitimate interests.

In the second case, emphasis is placed on their adaptation to living in Russian society, as well as on taking measures by the state to prevent the occurrence of risks associated with ethnic conflicts, imbalances in the labor market, criminal and other negative manifestations.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has already prepared changes in legislation in terms of simplifying the naturalization process. It is also planned to comprehensively develop the State Program on Resettlement of Compatriots.

Currently, the Russian Federation is developing an action plan for the implementation of the concept.

«It will contain financial, legal, organizational and other measures aimed at encouraging and supporting compatriots who migrate to Russia, improvement of the mechanisms for attracting foreign workers, providing asylum, countering illegal migration, as well as fighting criminal, corruption and other negative manifestations of migration. A significant role will also be played by creation and implementation of comprehensive adaptation programs for foreign citizens staying in Russia,» the document says.