Schoolboy suffers burns in Issyk-Kul region after mobile phone explosion

A mobile phone of a schoolboy exploded in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The child was hospitalized. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The boy was taken to Ton Territorial Hospital with injuries resulting from a cell phone explosion on November 24 at 11.45 pm. The device was in the pocket of his trousers.

«The child was diagnosed with chemical and thermal burns of the chest, abdomen, perineum and right hip of 1-2 grades (30 percent),» the Ministry of Health said.

According to the ministry, the patient’s condition is critical but stable. He undergoes appropriate treatment.