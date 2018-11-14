11:55
Camera traps capture snow leopard, rare animals in Issyk-Kul region

Camera traps installed in Sary-Dzhaz, Kaiyndy and Inylchek valleys captured a snow leopard, manul cat, mountain sheep and ibex. The German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The camera traps were installed in April, and removed in October 2018. They captured rare and endangered species of animals, including a snow leopard, manul cat, mountain sheep, ibex.

«In the summer, with the help of camera traps, we have counted 5 snow leopards, and this month — 10. According to the observations of our specialists, the number of the leopards slightly increased,» noted NABU.

The Union added that the State Nature Park Khan-Teniri was a unique in its species diversity, natural landscapes, rich biodiversity, which in many cases are not subject to active anthropogenic impact.
