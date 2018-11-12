Unknown people hijack, burn down car of film director Bolot Shamshiev

Unknown persons hijacked and burned down a car of film director Bolot Shamshiev. The main police department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The People’s Artist of the USSR turned to the police on November 10.

«The car was stolen in Sverdlovsk district of the capital. A criminal case was initiated under the article — Illegal seizure of a car or other motor vehicle — of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The burnt down car was found in Milyanfan village, Chui region. Operational investigative measures are being carried out,» the police department noted.