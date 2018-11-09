10:40
State Archive opens virtual exhibition in memory of repressions' victims

The Central State Archive of Social and Political Documentation of Kyrgyzstan prepared a virtual exhibition in memory of the victims of repressions in 1937-1938. The State Archive reported.

According to its data, documents from the funds of the Central State Archive of the Social and Political Documentation of Kyrgyzstan and photographic materials from the funds of the Central State Archive of Cinema and Photo Documents have been used for the virtual exhibition.

«The virtual exhibition has been prepared to pay tribute to the sons of the Kyrgyz people, whose names are associated with the formation of our country,» the State Archive said.

The virtual exhibition is available at the link.
link:
